Coca Cola says to maintain $1 bln a year Mexico investment

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$617.7 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$617.7 million ($20.31 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
MEXICO CITY, July 16 The Coca Cola Company said on Wednesday it would maintain its roughly $1 billion a year investment in Mexico, its largest market outside the United States, until 2020.
The company, which co-owns bottler Coca Cola FEMSA , said its investment between 2014-2020 would be more than $8.2 billion, or $1.17 billion, per year.
"For the last 10 years the Coca Cola System has invested an average of $1 billion a year and we are reaffirming that promise until 2020," Francisco Crespo, president of Coca Cola Mexico said in a news release.
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.