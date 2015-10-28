Coke Femsa reports preliminary third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Latin America's largest Coke
bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, on Wednesday reported a
preliminary third-quarter profit of 1.988 billion pesos ($117.4
million).
The preliminary statement, which said it excluded the impact
of foreign currency volatility, the company's Venezuelan
operations and recent acquisitions, showed a stronger
third-quarter profit.
According to the statement, the company reported a profit of
1.988 billion pesos, compared to a profit of 1.783 billion pesos
in the year-earlier period.
Coke Femsa's full results statement has not yet been filed
with Mexico's stock exchange.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)