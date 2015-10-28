Coke Femsa reports preliminary third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Latin America's largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, on Wednesday reported a preliminary third-quarter profit of 1.988 billion pesos ($117.4 million).

The preliminary statement, which said it excluded the impact of foreign currency volatility, the company's Venezuelan operations and recent acquisitions, showed a stronger third-quarter profit.

According to the statement, the company reported a profit of 1.988 billion pesos, compared to a profit of 1.783 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Coke Femsa's full results statement has not yet been filed with Mexico's stock exchange.

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)