Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy U.S. operations

MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa
, the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it
has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United
States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca
Cola Company.
Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and
Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa),
said it would continue evaluating acquisitions of other
available territories currently operated by Coca-Cola's Bottling
Investments Group.
