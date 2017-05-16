UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy U.S. operations

(Adds background on July deal)
MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa
, the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it
has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United
States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca
Cola Company.
Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and
Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa),
said it would continue evaluating acquisitions of other
available territories operated by Coca-Cola's Bottling
Investments Group.
Last July, KOF said it was ready to jump on "the next wave
of inorganic growth through an agreement to evaluate,
preferentially, the acquisition of certain territories within
the Bottling Investments Group," including U.S. operations.
Femsa executives said in February, however, that the company
would carefully watch the exchange rate and policies that U.S.
President Donald Trump could adopt including his plan to update
or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.
In a client note on Tuesday, Santander said KOF has been
evaluating a move into California since the second half of 2016
which it described as a "risk," given taxes on sugary beverages
in certain counties and rising labor costs.
KOF's decision not to enter the American market "will have a
positive impact on the share price, since it shows management is
willing to make hard decisions if they don't add value for
shareholders," Santander said.
Coca-Cola Femsa shares were trading up 1.64 percent at 148
pesos per share in mid-day trading.
Mexican direct investment in the United States totalled
$16.6 billion in 2015 according to U.S. government data.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Grant McCool)