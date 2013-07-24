版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 20:23 BJT

Mexico's Coke Femsa reports higher second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose about 3.5 percent.

The company reported a profit of 2.807 billion pesos ($216 million), up from a profit of 2.713 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐