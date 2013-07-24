UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa reports higher second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose about 3.5 percent, as lower sales costs and sugar prices offset a slight drop in revenue caused by currency weakness outside of Mexico.

The company reported a profit of 2.807 billion pesos ($216 million), up from 2.713 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell slightly to 36.26 billion pesos from 36.30 billion pesos in the April-June period in 2012.

Coke Femsa said revenue was dampened as currencies in Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia weakened against the Mexican peso in the quarter.

Sales volume increased 3.5 percent from the year-earlier quarter helped by a jump in still beverage sales including Coke Femsa's juice business, Jugos del Valle, as well as its sports drink Powerade and Fuze tea.