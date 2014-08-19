Comercial Mexicana nears deal to sell restaurants -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
MEXICO CITY Aug 18 Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana is closing in on an agreement to sell most of its restaurant business for around 1 billion pesos ($77 million), Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
The firm, known as Comerci, could reach a deal as early as this week to sell a majority of its Restaurantes California and Beer Factory eateries to retailer Grupo Gigante , the report said, citing one of the two sources.
Comerci, which operates up-market stores such as City Market, said in January it was considering selling itself, and had been approached by foreign and local parties interested in a venture or sale. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering