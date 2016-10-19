Mexico competition watchdog opens probe into market for medicines

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexico's competition regulator Cofece said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into possible "absolute monopolistic practices" in the country's medicines market.
Cofece's investigative unit will look at the production, distribution and sale of medicines, it said in the official government gazette. The investigation should last between 30 and 120 working days, but that could be extended, Cofece said.
Absolute monopolistic practices are collusive agreements between competitors meant to fix prices, divide up markets or rig bids, Cofece said on its website.
The statement did not identify what medicines and companies might come under the scope of the investigation.
No one was available to comment at Cofece before normal business hours.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.