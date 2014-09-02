UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas oil ports closed due to bad weather

(Adds details on Tropical Depression Five)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Two of Mexico's major crude
oil export hubs along the country's Gulf coast were closed
because of bad weather, the Communications and Transport
Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the Cayo Arcas port had been shut since
Sunday afternoon, while the Dos Bocas hub was closed on Monday
morning.
Tropical Depression Five is moving across the Bay of
Campeche, in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the oil ports, and
is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Tuesday, the
U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The NHC said that the weather system was expected to make
landfall on Tuesday night and cause rainfall of as much as 10
inches (2.5 metres) in some areas.
The system was about 240 miles (390 km) east of the port
city of Tuxpan, the NHC said in its update at 7 p.m. CDT.(0000
GMT)
Mexico's third major oil export terminal, Coatzacoalcos,
remained open.
Almost all of Mexico's crude exports from state-owned oil
company Pemex are shipped from the three terminals to
Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Peter Cooney)