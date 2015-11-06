UPDATE 1-Mexico targets business boom in Cuba as Castro visits

(Adds quotes from Castro, Pena Nieto, details of meeting)
By Dave Graham
MERIDA, Mexico Nov 6 After standing by
Communist Cuba in its years of international isolation, Mexico
welcomed Cuban President Raul Castro on Friday as it seeks to
turn Havana's thawing relations with the United States into a
major business opportunity on the island.
For the first time since Washington and Havana announced an
historic rapprochement last December, Castro visited Mexico,
where he met President Enrique Pena Nieto in the picturesque
colonial-era city of Merida on the Yucatan peninsula.
Mexico is eager to stake its claim as Cuba's principal
bridge to Latin America and the leaders signed accords on
tourism, agriculture, education and migration before scheduled
talks with a delegation of Mexican businessmen.
"Both governments have agreed to set about creating
conditions for more Mexican companies to invest in Cuba," Pena
Nieto said inside a 19th century palace where the two men,
dressed in white guayabera shirts, spoke to reporters.
Following Pena Nieto's words closely, Castro praised Mexico
for its solidarity during the Cold War, and looked forward to
still closer ties, saying: "I'm also pleased about the interest
among Mexican companies to do business and invest in Cuba."
Pena Nieto noted that the two nations had vowed to bring
order to migrant flows after a recent jump in Cubans reaching
Mexico, but he did not provide details of the accord.
The traffic is a nuisance to Cuba, going in the opposite
direction from the route Raul, Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che"
Guevara took 59 years ago when they and their band of
revolutionaries left the Mexican port of Tuxpan to oust Cuban
dictator Fulgencio Batista.
Boasting that it is lining up more investment projects there
than any other nation in Latin America, Mexico could reap major
rewards from helping to reverse the effects of more than half a
century of U.S. trade embargoes and animosity toward Cuba.
"Cuba needs lots of infrastructure: highway infrastructure,
communications infrastructure, hydraulic infrastructure and
there will be many opportunities for companies," said Federico
Martinez, president of Mexican construction firm Tradeco.
Spanish hotels and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht are
among foreign players already in Cuba, but entrepreneurs like
Martinez note that Mexico's proximity and historic ties put them
in a strong position to capitalize on new business.
International development loans to Cuba would likely set
that in motion soon, Martinez added.
Mexican retailer and bottling company Femsa
said in September it was considering expanding its business to
Cuba and cement maker Cemex is making similar
noises.
"Yes, we're interested, but I think we'll have to wait and
see what the possibilities are," Cemex Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Gonzalez told reporters on Thursday evening.
Mexico's richest businessman, telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim,
has so far given little away on what plans he has for Cuba,
where his flagship firm America Movil has a roaming
agreement.
Yet despite possessing a fortune that has made him a symbol
of the massive inequality in Mexico, Slim has been praised for
his intelligence by Fidel Castro, who in 2010 announced the
billionaire had given him a television.
Mindful of the socialist revolution that took control of the
island just 140 miles (225 km) off Mexico's Caribbean coast in
1959, Mexican leaders resisted U.S. pressure to break with Cuba
throughout the biggest diplomatic freezes of the Cold War.
Ties later frayed but under Pena Nieto, Mexico has sought to
revive past solidarity, and in November 2013, his government
said it would waive most of $487 million in debt Cuba owed it.
