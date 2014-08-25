UPDATE 2-Foreign investors pile into Mexico's stocks, bonds in 2nd qtr

(Adds FDI comparison)
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexico's second-quarter
current account deficit widened as a decline in foreign
investment in factories and companies offset a sharp uptick in
foreign purchases of bonds and equities, the central bank
reported on Monday.
Mexico's current account deficit reached $6.982
billion in the second quarter, according to the central bank,
expanding from the first three months of the year, when it
reached a revised $4.389 billion.
Foreigners slashed their investments in Mexican factories
and businesses to just $2.304 billion, from $7.429 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter.
But foreign portfolio investment in stocks as well as
corporate and government debt picked up to $22.926 billion in
the April-to-June period, more than twice the $10.230 billion
registered in the first quarter, the central bank said.
Foreigners boosted their bets on equities and fixed income
in Latin America's No. 2 economy, even as the U.S. Federal
Reserve continued shaving billions from its monthly monetary
stimulus.
For years, the stimulus program fueled appetite for
higher-yielding emerging market assets. Investor concerns about
the Fed's first steps to wind it down helped contribute to a
rout in emerging markets early this year.
The deficit for the first half of the year was
the equivalent of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, the
central bank said.
The current account is a broad measure of a country's
foreign transactions, encompassing trade, workers' remittances
and services like tourism. It is a gauge of a country's reliance
on foreign capital.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner, Tom
Brown and Jeffrey Benkoe)