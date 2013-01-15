版本:
Mexico gov't will submit bill to limit state debt - finmin

MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico's new administration will submit a bill to Congress to limit state debt in the coming weeks, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.

Some Mexican states have seen their debt balloon in recent years, although the total remains relatively small for the size of Latin America's second biggest economy.

