UPDATE 1-Mexico federal gov't to submit bill to limit state debt

MEXICO CITY Jan 15 The Mexican government will submit a bill to Congress to limit excessive borrowing by states and cities, Mexico's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Some Mexican states have seen their debt balloon in recent years, although the total remains relatively small for the size of Latin America's second biggest economy.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the reform, which would be submitted to lawmakers next month, would place limits on excessive borrowing while also recognizing that most local governments have not racked up too much debt.

"The objective of the bill will be to reduce the cost of borrowing contracted by municipalities today in a responsible and correct way," Videgaray told reporters in Mexico City.

A surge in debt among several major states and cities has put reform high up on Mexico's political agenda. Last November, Congress approved a law that increases the transparency of local government books.

State and municipal debt registered with the finance ministry has more than doubled in the last five years. However, it remains moderate by international standards at less than 3 percent of gross domestic product, the data shows.

Still, murky rules governing local governments have allowed them to not report short term and non-bank debt. In 2011, the northern state of Coahuila was found to be massively in the red, sparking credit rating downgrades and a political scandal.