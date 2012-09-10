Mexican police find 16 bodies dumped in vehicle

* Victims showed signs of torture in drug-related killings
* Found in Guerrero state, home to tourist haven Acapulco
MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Police found the bodies of
16 people dumped in a vehicle on Monday in the southwestern
Mexican state of Guerrero, one of the areas worst hit by feuding
between drug gangs.
The victims, found near Coyuca de Catalan, on the border
with the western state of Michoacan, had been shot and showed
signs of torture, local police said.
"We don't yet have information on who these people are. This
is a very violent area," a local police official said.
Michoacan is home to the "La Familia" drug gang and its
offshoot "The Knights Templar," which have been mired in a
bloody struggle for control in the area.
Local media reported "La Familia" had claimed responsibility
for the attack with messages daubed onto the vehicle. It was one
of the worst killings in Guerrero in recent months.
Home to the popular beach resort Acapulco, Guerrero has
suffered one of the highest death tolls in turf wars between
Mexico's drug cartels, which have overshadowed the
administration of outgoing President Felipe Calderon.
Calderon sent extra reinforcements to Guerrero late last
year in an effort to curb the violence blighting Acapulco, and
the rate of killing fell during the early months of the
operation known as "Guerrero Seguro", or Safe Guerrero.
However, recent weeks have seen a rise in violence again in
Guerrero as the centrist Enrique Pena Nieto prepares to succeed
the conservative Calderon as president in December.
Pena Nieto has pledged to quickly reduce the violence in
Mexico. Killings leapt over the last six years during Calderon's
army-led efforts to bring the drug gangs to heel.
More than 55,000 people have died in the drug-related
violence in Mexico under Calderon.