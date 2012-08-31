Mexico extradites last Arellano Felix brother on drug charges

MEXICO CITY Aug 31 The Mexican government on
Friday extradited alleged drug kingpin Eduardo Arellano Felix to
the United States, the third brother from the Tijuana-based
family to be taken into U.S. custody.
Arellano Felix, 55, was taken to San Diego, where he faces
charges of racketeering, money laundering and narcotics
trafficking. He had been arrested in Mexico in 2008, following a
gun battle with Mexican special forces.
The Arellano Felix brothers headed one of Mexico's biggest
trafficking cartels in the 1990s and were also alleged to be
behind hundreds of murders in Tijuana and across Mexico.
The family was hit hard by U.S. and Mexican police in the
2000s. Brother Ramon Arellano Felix was shot dead by policemen
in 2002 while Benjamin and Francisco Javier Arellano Felix were
both arrested and are now serving sentences in U.S. prisons.
"The extradition of Eduardo Arellano Felix today marks the
end of a 20-year DEA investigation into this vicious drug
cartel," said William Sherman, acting special agent in charge of
the Drug Enforcement Administration in San Diego.
The brothers gained international notoriety and inspired
characters in the Oscar-winning 2000 film Traffic.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon has extradited record
numbers of kingpins to the United States while Mexican police
and soldiers have rounded up thousands of hitmen and smugglers.
However, the offensive has led to more violence, with more
than 55,000 drug-related murders in Calderon's six-year term.
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto will take power in
December and has promised to rapidly reduce the murder rate.