FEATURE-Saint, knights and crystal meth; Mexico's bizarre cartel

| MORELIA, Mexico, July 18
MORELIA, Mexico, July 18 Known as the "El Mas
Loco" or "The Craziest One," one of Mexico's most feared drug
traffickers is now venerated as a saint by a new generation of
smugglers and gunslingers.
Nazario Moreno was shot dead by police in December 2010
during one of the most spectacular battles of President Felipe
Calderon's six-year offensive against drug gangs, but his spirit
lives on in the criminal underworld that made him.
Soldiers raiding criminal safe houses in the western state
of Michoacan have recently found altars topped with three foot
high statues in the image of Moreno, shown in golden medieval
armor and carrying a sword. A local verse dedicated to the dead
trafficker invokes him as a supernatural force.
"Give me holy protection, through Saint Nazario, Protector
of the poorest, Knights of the people, Saint Nazario, give us
life," goes the "Prayer to Saint Nazario".
Now calling themselves the Knights Templar, after the
medieval military order that protected Christian pilgrims during
the Crusades, members carry a code book decorated with pictures
of cloaked knights with red crosses.
And police have even seized 120 plastic helmets allegedly
used by the gang in initiation ceremonies.
The Knights Templar is the most bizarre cult-like group to
have sprung up since Calderon declared war against Mexico's drug
cartels in late 2006, triggering a series of turf wars that have
killed more than 55,000 people.
Nowhere has his government struck harder than in Michoacan,
shattering the leadership of Moreno's quasi-religious cartel La
Familia - only for remnants to regroup in a yet stranger guise.
Propaganda from the cartel blends a curious mix of Michoacan
regionalism, Christianity and revolutionary slogans.
But the quirks do nothing to diminish the violent threat
posed by the Knights Templar, whose beliefs appear to extend
from paying tribute to the Pope to brutally murdering their
rivals and extorting local businesses.
One of the biggest traffickers of crystal meth to the United
States, the cartel has an army of around 1,200 gunmen, according
to a report by Mexico's military intelligence.
Knights Templar gunmen are believed to be behind most of the
480 drug-related murders in Michoacan in the last 18 months,
including dozens of decapitated or dismembered victims.
Calderon launched his army-led crackdown in Michoacan, his
home state, a few weeks after taking office and it has been a
focus of his national campaign since then.
So the ability of Moreno's followers to regroup as the
Knights Templar after his death serves as a powerful reminder of
the task awaiting Calderon's successor, Enrique Pena Nieto, when
he takes office in December.
The Knights Templar are also blamed for the worst attack on
a multinational company in recent years. In May, assailants
torched more than 30 trucks and two warehouses in Michoacan
belonging to PepsiCo's Sabritas, a leading potato chip brand.
Messages signed by the Knights Templar were printed on
plastic sheets strung up in 10 towns, saying they launched the
attack because federal police had hidden in the Sabritas trucks
to arrest one of the cartel's top fugitives.
"The companies are sources of employment for Michoacan
society and we respect their labor," read the gang's message.
"But they must limit themselves exclusively to their business or
they will be punished."
PepsiCo officials deny that Sabritas let the police ride in
its trucks, and say they don't know why they were targeted.
MORENO'S RISE AND FALL
The roots of the Knights Templar lie in the network of
smugglers built up by Moreno, police reports show.
Moreno was born in 1970 in a seething valley known as the
Tierra Caliente, where traffickers have long grown marijuana and
opium poppies.
Working as a laborer in the United States in the 1980s,
Moreno converted to evangelical Christianity and when he
returned home he spread his version of the gospel within the
drug trade.
In 2006, Moreno named his cartel "La Familia Michoacana" and
sent adverts to newspapers claiming his troops were good
Christians who defended their kind even if they smuggled drugs.
La Familia was given a boost by the rising crystal meth
trade, with smugglers bringing in precursor chemicals to
Michoacan's bustling Pacific port of Lazaro Cardenas.
Federal police finally caught up with Moreno in 2010, when
he was handing out Christmas presents of washing machines and
cars in a festival in the village of El Alcalde.
Elias Alvarez, the police commander who headed the strike on
Moreno, said the 2,000 officers involved in the attack ran into
hundreds of gunmen who blocked roads with burning cars and
trucks.
"They have look-outs so they were waiting for us. We drove
into the town and they were was a wall of some 40 trucks and
they attacked us," Alvarez said. "It was a very hard battle."
In hours of fighting, five officers were killed, but police
shot dead more than 50 gunmen, Alvarez said. The gangsters
carried many of the bodies, including Moreno's, into the hills.
As police didn't find his corpse, rumors abound in Michoacan
that Moreno is still alive and may even be behind his own cult,
even though there is no evidence to back up the speculation.
Alvarez says he is certain that Moreno is dead and that the
trafficker has a marked grave in the mountains.
KNIGHTS TEMPLAR
Following Moreno's demise, one of his top lieutenants and a
former rural school teacher called Servando Gomez took over the
organization and renamed it as the Knights Templar.
However, other operatives kept the name La Familia and
became bloody rivals of the Knights, fighting them in pitched
battles. One shoot-out this month between the two groups in the
State of Mexico, which borders the capital, left 10 dead.
Within the Knights, Gomez oversees a council of 12 deputies
responsible for areas such as drug production, trafficking and
spying networks, according to the military report.
In Michoacan state capital Morelia, a business leader said
that companies large and small have to pay up to the cartel.
"There are shops, gas stations, avocado growers, taxis and
even iron mines making extortion payments here," said the
businessman, who asked that his name not be used.
The Knights owe their strength to support in the Tierra
Caliente where many civilians do business with them or work as
their spies, said an undercover military intelligence officer.
"They help people out by giving them presents like bags of
cement. Many people in the area are against authority anyway.
Others help the Knights Templar out of fear," said the officer,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Knights' elaborate ceremonies and codes also help keep
the troops in line, the officer said.
The exact religious beliefs of the Knights are unclear.
While the traffickers had been Evangelicals under Moreno, the
name "Knights Templar" is closer to the Roman Catholic Church.
Furthermore, when Pope Benedict visited Mexico in March, the
Knights displayed signs calling for peace in his honor.
The Knights' infamous code book, which soldiers have seized
in raids, lists 53 commandments that members must obey.
Some justify their movement with a cause. "The Knights
Templar will establish an ideological battle and defend the
values of a society based on ethics," says order number 12.
Others concern discipline and organization.
"Any knight who betrays the Templars will receive the
maximum punishment, their properties will be taken and the same
fate will befall their family," says number 52.