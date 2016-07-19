版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:58 BJT

Moderate 5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 19 A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary report by Mexico's seismological agency, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage.

The epicenter was near Tlapa, Guerrero in southern Mexico, the agency said, 193 miles (311 km) south of the Mexican capital. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐