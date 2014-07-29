UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Mexico, no major damages or injuries

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Pemex tweet)
July 29 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southwest of Juan Rodriguez Clara, in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Tuesday at a depth of 95 km (60 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.
The quake was felt in Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said, where it rattled doors and light fixtures.
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said in a tweet that there were evacuations in the capital, but that after inspection, no damages or injuries were reported.
"We felt it very hard," said a spokesman for Veracruz state emergency services. "But up until now, we've had no news of damages or injuries."
State oil giant Pemex said in a tweet that none of its installations had been affected by the quake. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Simon Gardner and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility