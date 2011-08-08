Mexico prepared for volatility post-S&P cut-finmin

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexico's Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero said the country is well prepared to face short-term volatility stemming from Friday's downgrade of the U.S. top-tier credit rating, which is rattling global markets.

"I think markets will remain very volatile. Luckily, our macro indicators are very robust," he told television network Televisa in an interview on Monday.

"Capital markets can obviously suffer negative fluctuations, our (peso) exchange rate will be in a period of volatility but I would say nothing beyond that." The 48-hour peso contract weakened 1.48 percent to 12.16 per U.S. dollar in morning trade on Monday.

Late on Friday, Standard & Poor's cut the United States' AAA credit rating. The move led U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 and oil prices CLc1 to fall along with yields in Treasuries US10YT=RR but precious metals such as gold XAU= jumped to record highs.

"U.S. interest rates have declined over the last hours and it's possible that in the case of Mexico we will also have a downward correction in interest rates, especially long term," Cordero said. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by James Dalgleish)