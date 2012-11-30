UPDATE 1-Mexico posts 12.1 bln peso fiscal surplus in October

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal surplus of 12.1 billion Mexican pesos ($936.4 million) in October, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Outgoing Mexican President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.
Excluding state-run oil company Pemex, the country reported a surplus of 59.7 billion pesos in the year through October, the ministry said. Including Pemex debt, the country posted an accumulated deficit of 163.8 billion pesos, down 12.6 percent from last year.
Mexico's Congress targeted a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt held by Pemex.
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.