Mexico economic slowdown temporary - Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 A slowdown in Mexico's
economy, which contracted in the second quarter for the first
time in four years, is temporary, Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens said on Tuesday, forecasting growth would recover to
levels of around 3 percent in 2014.
Mexico's central bank unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs
earlier this month to counter a slump in growth, and many
analysts expect a further cut in October after some of the worst
storm damage in decades buffeted the economy.
After growth contracted in the second quarter, the
government slashed its growth outlook to 1.8 percent this year
from a previous 3.1 percent estimate.