版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 23:48 BJT

Mexico will defend free flow of remittances: finance minister

MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.

Trump's team last year said that stemming the flow of billions of dollars of remittances was one way of pressuring the Mexican government to pay for a planned border wall. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐