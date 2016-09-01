Analysts lower Mexican inflation, growth forecasts

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Analysts lowered their
expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a
Mexican central bank survey showed on Thursday, while seeing a
slightly stronger peso.
The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has hiked
interest rates to 4.25 percent this year in a bid to support a
battered peso currency.
Aug July
Inflation, end year pct
2016 3.12 3.20
2017 3.40 3.40
Core inflation, end year
2016 3.20 3.20
2017 3.31 3.30
Economic growth, annual
2016 2.20 2.30
2017 2.60 2.65
Interbank lending rate
2016 4.50 4.50
2017 5.25 5.15
Peso-dollar rate, end yr
2016 18.50 18.62
2017 18.22 18.20
The survey of 35 analysts was taken between Aug 18-30. The
values shown are medians.
