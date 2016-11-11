Mexico's lower house approves 2017 budget, sends it to president

MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico's lower house of
Congress approved the 2017 budget early on Friday, sending the
package to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto for him to sign
into law.
The government presented its budget plan in September,
calling for a bigger-than-anticipated cut in public spending,
including a 100 billion peso ($4.78 billion) reduction in
funding for struggling state oil company Pemex.
Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said the budget would
cut planned spending by 239.7 billion pesos ($12.83 billion) and
targets a primary surplus of 0.4 percent of gross domestic
product in 2017.
The budget was based on the peso's average value of 18.62
per dollar in 2017. That now looks unlikely, however, after
Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president, which has
smashed Mexican assets and taken the currency to record lows of
more than 20 pesos per dollar.
($1 = 20.9027 pesos)
