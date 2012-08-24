WRAPUP 3-Mexico export rebound bodes well for Q3 growth

* Mexican exports break three-month losing streak
* Jobless rate falls to more than 3-1/2-year low
* Data are a positive sign for third-quarter growth
* Capital account shows first deficit in 3 years in Q2
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Mexican exports bounced back
in July from three months of declines amid a recovery in
consumption in the United States, the country's main trading
partner, helping to push the jobless rate to its lowest level in
more than 3-1/2 years.
The rebound is a positive sign for Latin America's
second-biggest economy after growth eased in the second quarter
due to weak global demand and nervous investors cut inflows to
Mexican debt and stock markets.
Mexico's capital account showed its first deficit in three
years in the second quarter, hit also by Mexicans moving $17.5
billion in savings offshore and a European spending spree by
telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim, the world's richest man,
according to central bank figures.
But foreign investment has since picked up and July data so
far suggest a more upbeat third quarter. Mexico's factory-made
exports rose 2.14 percent last month from June, the national
statistics agency said on Friday, driven by a 4.79 percent jump
in car exports, mostly bound for the United States.
"The fact that industrial exports are trending up is very
encouraging," Morgan Stanley economist Luis Arcentales said.
"Considering the signs of softening demand globally they are
pretty positive."
Still, others noted a slight 0.2 percent fall in imports of
non-oil intermediate goods, which are seen as a leading
indicator for future exports.
Separate figures showed the jobless rate fell
to 4.75 percent in July, adjusted for seasonal factors, below
the 4.90 rate expected in a Reuters poll and the downwardly
revised 4.91 percent recorded in June.
It was the lowest rate recorded since November 2008, before
a punishing recession pushed jobless rates above 5 percent.
Mexico's economy is closely linked to that of the United
States, where retail sales increased in July for the first time
in four months, consumer confidence picked up and job creation
accelerated, fanning optimism that the U.S. economy may be
coming out of a soft patch earlier in the year to grow more
strongly in the second half.
Mexico posted a $369.5 million trade surplus in
adjusted terms, up from a surplus of $116.7 million in June, a
figure which was originally reported as a deficit.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $426.9 million. The raw jobless rate
rose to 5.02 percent in July, slightly below
analysts' expectations.
Mexico's economy has room to grow without prompting a
reaction in interest rates as it is showing little sign of
domestic inflation pressures. The central bank is expected to
keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent through mid-2014.
FLIGHT OF FUNDS
Central bank data also released on Friday confirmed a solid
trade performance in the first half of the year, with Mexico
posting a current account surplus of $440 million
in Q2. The surplus was lower than the first quarter's $1.18
billion, a number which was originally reported as a deficit.
The quarterly balance of payment data, which provide a
snapshot of Mexico's dealings with the outside world, also
showed the impact of a bout of investor nerves in the second
quarter amid increased worries about Europe.
Net inflows in portfolio investment were just a third of the
record levels reported in Q1 at $8.54 billion, with inflows into
stock market and government debt roughly halving and helping to
push the capital or financial ledger to a $2.14 billion deficit.
Mexicans also shifted $17.48 billion in savings abroad, the
biggest deposits outflow in more than four years.
Analysts said the shift was probably connected to the July 1
presidential election, given past elections in 2006 and 2000
were also preceded by a shift in savings offshore.
"I would put it down to pre-election hedging," UBS economist
Rafael de la Fuente said. "My sense is that this money will come
back."
Falling foreign direct investment also contrasted with the
$6.5 billion Mexicans invested abroad during the quarter, the
biggest direct investment outflow since at least 2001.
During the three-month period, Slim's America Movil
bought 28 percent of Dutch KPN and
boosted its holding in Telekom Austria, while
industrial conglomerate Mexichem bought Dutch firm
Wavin.
Mexico's foreign reserves rose to a new record of $162.7
billion by the end of June, the figures showed.