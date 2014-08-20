Mexico's Pena Nieto eyes annual economic growth of 5 pct around 2018

MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexico's annual economic growth rate could rise to around 5 percent by around 2018 in the wake of a series of economic reforms spanning energy to telecoms, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday.

"We forecast ... that in the coming years, with the reforms, in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, the growth of our economy will increase," Pena Nieto said. "To 3, 4 percent and around 2018 we could see annual growth of around 5 percent." (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Christine Murray, Noe Torres)