UPDATE 1-Mexican economic growth slows in third quarter- fin min

MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexican annual economic growth likely eased to about 3.3 percent in the third quarter, dragged down by weakness in the country's main export market, the United States, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Mexico has so far weathered a global downturn better than many of the world's largest economies, and is on course to grow around twice as fast as Brazil this year.

But the latest estimate by the ministry confirms that headwinds are reaching the economy, which has relied on robust demand for manufactured goods such as cars to power growth since it emerged from a sharp recession in 2008-2009.

Mexico depends heavily on demand from the United States, where it sends nearly 80 percent of its exports.

The U.S. economy grew by a 2 percent annual rate in the July-September period, but is still struggling to cut unemployment significantly.

In a brief statement explaining its initial estimate for the third quarter, the Mexican finance ministry said there was uncertainty about the outlook due to a "fragile fiscal and financial situation" in a number of industrialized nations.

But the domestic economy is holding up, it added.

"Growth in consumption and private sector investment was based on expansion in formal employment and lending," it said.

Latin America's second-biggest economy grew 4.1 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year. The finance ministry had already predicted growth would slow in the second half of 2012, as the European debt crisis undermines economic activity.

Overall, the Mexican economy is expected to grow by around 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent this year and next.

Mexico posted its biggest trade surplus in six months in September, though this was due to a drop in imports, rather than any increase in foreign demand.

Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 8.8 billion pesos ($675 million) in September, the ministry said. In August, the country had racked up a surplus of 33.9 billion pesos.