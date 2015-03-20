Mexico sees risk to revenues from shrinking oil production

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 20 Mexican deputy finance minister Fernando Aportela said on Friday that lower oil production in Latin America's no. 2 economy could pose a risk to government revenues.

Aportela said last week that the oil production goal for state energy giant Pemex had been cut by 5 percent from 2.4 million barrels per day. Mexico relies on Pemex revenues to fund about one third of the federal budget.

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)