公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 07:24 BJT

Mexico 2017 budget proposes 100 bln peso spending cut at Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's government said on Thursday its 2017 budget would propose spending cuts of 100 billion pesos ($5.36 billion) at state oil giant Pemex next year, equal to the deep cut approved for 2016 that has hit crude output levels. ($1 = 18.6700 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)

