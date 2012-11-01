Mexican manufacturing sector growth rebounds in October-PMI

MEXICO CITY Nov 1 The pace of growth in
Mexico's manufacturing sector rebounded in October after three
months of declining growth, helped by the fastest increase in
the pace of new orders since May, a survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 55.1 in October from 54.4 in
September, after adjusting for seasonal variation.
The reading above 50 indicated factory activity continued to
expand.
Just over one-third of polled companies saw production rise
last month, while new orders rose from a six-month low in
September to one of the highest readings in the 19 months since
the survey began.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States and its factories operate in near lock-step with their
counterparts north of the border.
After a dip in U.S. demand for Mexican exports, growth in
Latin America's second-biggest economy likely eased to about 3.3
percent in the third quarter, year-over-year, from a 4.1 percent
rate in the second quarter, the Finance Ministry said on
Tuesday.
A drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to a nearly four-year
low in September and a rise in consumer confidence in the United
States to a five-year high last month could bode for stronger
demand for Mexican goods in the final months of 2012.
The HSBC survey also showed input prices, or the cost of
parts used in the manufacturing process, rose in October at
their slowest pace since the survey began in April 2011 in a
sign that a stronger peso may be curbing inflation pressures.
Mexico's peso hit a more than six-month high in early
October. A stronger local currency could help curb a spike in
inflation, which cooled in early October from a 2 1/2-year high
registered in September.
Mexico's central bank has kept its main interest rate on
hold at 4.5 percent for the past three years, but policymakers
said last week they could soon raise interest rates if inflation
does not abate.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.