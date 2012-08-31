Mexico electoral tribunal confirms Pena Nieto as president-elect

MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexico's electoral tribunal
officially named centrist Enrique Pena Nieto as president-elect
on Friday, ending a drawn-out dispute over the results of the
July election.
The 46-year-old former State of Mexico governor will be
sworn in on Dec. 1 and return the Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) to power after 12 years in opposition.
The electoral tribunal on Thursday threw out a bid by
leftist runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to annul the vote
result after he accused the PRI of vote buying and money
laundering.
The declaration clears the way for Pena Nieto to forge deals
in Congress over economic reforms needed to revitalize growth in
Latin America's second-largest economy.