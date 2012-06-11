UPDATE 2-Mexican front-runner barely troubled in tepid debate

* Vazquez Mota makes most of the running in debate
* Pena Nieto still has double-digit lead in most polls
* Student opposition to PRI has helped close gap
By Lizbeth Diaz
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 10 Mexico's
presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto emerged largely
unscathed in a televised debate on Sunday night after his
adversaries failed to take advantage of an increase in
opposition to his bid.
During a two-hour encounter largely devoid of drama, Pena
Nieto was barely troubled by his leftist rival Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador, whose recent surge in the polls has added an
element of uncertainty to the July 1 vote.
In the past month, Pena Nieto's opposition Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) has been hit by a wave of student-led
opposition playing on memories of the PRI's reputation for
corruption and authoritarianism during its 71-year rule.
Lopez Obrador has been the main beneficiary of the anti-PRI
surge, but he made little effort to rally that support on Sunday
night, preferring instead to repeat election mantras and list
the members of his planned cabinet.
"Lopez Obrador should have said 'thank you' to the student
protests or 'We don't want the PRI's authoritarianism,' but he
lacked the political intelligence and wasted a golden
opportunity," said Javier Oliva, a political scientist at the
National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). "I have no
doubt now that Pena Nieto is going to be the next president."
The jump in support for 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador has
pushed Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party
(PAN) back into third place in most polls.
She offered most of the attacks during the debate, trying to
brand her adversaries as two sides of the same coin, at turns
describing them as corrupt, cowardly and untrustworthy. But many
analysts believe she will struggle to finish better than third.
Most polls show Pena Nieto with a double-digit lead, with a
survey by polling firm BGC published on Thursday giving him 42
percent support, an advantage of 14 points over both his rivals.
Just a few months ago the 58-year-old Lopez Obrador was more
than 20 points adrift in most polls. But on May 31, one survey
put him just four points behind the PRI candidate.
Instead of celebrating his rise in the polls as he has on
the campaign trail, Lopez Obrador sat back and came under fire
in the debate from Vazquez Mota who reminded voters that he had
once belonged to the PRI before he quit in the late 1980s.
Despite her spirited showing on Sunday night, her bid has
suffered at the hands of growing disillusionment with the PAN.
Having ousted the PRI in 2000, the party has struggled under
President Felipe Calderon to cope with drug-related violence and
a weak job market, allowing Mexico's old rulers to regroup.
STUDENT ANGER
Tens of thousands of protestors marched against the PRI in
Mexico City on Sunday, holding up banners warning that a Pena
Nieto win would bring back the worst elements of his party and
benefit entrenched interests like dominant broadcaster Televisa.
Some also marked the 41st anniversary of a notorious student
massacre in the capital, which alongside the bloody suppression
of demonstrations in the city's Tlatelolco district in 1968 are
among the most infamous acts of repression tied to the PRI.
Seizing on the fact Lopez Obrador recently held a rally at
the site of the 1968 killings, Vazquez Mota said he owed his
followers an explanation for why he joined the PRI.
"It's really terrible you brought those young people there
when it seems those corpses didn't matter to you," she said in
what was the final televised debate before the election.
Since the first debate on May 6, opposition to Pena Nieto
and the PRI has become much more visible, with Internet-savvy
student activists organizing protests in cities around Mexico.
Trouble began brewing online for the 45-year-old Pena Nieto
after May 11, when students at Mexico City's private
Ibero-American University heckled and booed him for his record
as governor of the State of Mexico between 2005 and 2011.
Afterwards some Pena Nieto supporters questioned whether the
Ibero demonstrators really had been students, which only helped
to galvanize his youth critics and spur them into action.
Vazquez Mota mocked Pena Nieto for his Ibero appearance,
accusing him of taking cover from the students in a toilet.
"We don't want someone who's going to hide in the university
toilets to solve the country's problems," she said.
Pena Nieto responded that he had not been hiding and said he
respected the fact the students had different opinions.
Vazquez Mota also accused Pena Nieto of funding a spying
network to snoop on political rivals while governor of Mexico's
most populous state, though she did not follow up the attack.
By and large, Pena Nieto was able to remain above the fray,
repeatedly stressing the need for greater growth and more jobs.
Vazquez Mota, who is bidding to become Mexico's first woman
president, directed many of her attacks against Lopez Obrador,
dismissing his plan to fund higher investment by slashing pay
for high-ranking officials and eliminating corruption.
"The numbers just don't add up Mr. Lopez Obrador," she said.
Voters in Mexico City offered little indication that the
debate had changed their views of the candidates.
"I was going to vote for Pena Nieto before the debate and I
am still going to vote for him now," said Rafael Cortes, 57, an
accountant. "The PRI politicians have problems but they have the
experience to improve the economy and reduce the violence."