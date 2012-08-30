REFILE-Mexican court likely to rule on electoral challenge on Thursday

MEXICO CITY Aug 30 Mexico's electoral tribunal
will likely rule on Thursday on a legal bid to overturn Enrique
Pena Nieto's victory in the July 1 presidential election, which
has left the country in political limbo.
In a statement, the court said it would from 5 p.m. local
time (2200 GMT) discuss the challenge to Pena Nieto's win by the
leftist runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Afterwards seven
court judges are due to vote on whether to uphold it.
Lopez Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City, has accused
Pena Nieto and his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of
buying votes and money laundering to secure victory.
Pena Nieto won the election by some 3.3 million votes, and
electoral officials and legal experts expect the court to reject
Lopez Obrador's challenge.
Pena Nieto is due to take office in December. His plans to
make an early start on forging deals in Congress over economic
reforms have been stymied by Lopez Obrador's defiance.
The PRI, which ruled Mexico between 1929 and 2000, fell
short of a majority in the new Congress in the July 1 elections,
making it reliant on support from other parties to pass
legislation.
The new three-year Congress will first convene on Saturday.
The PRI was frequently accused of corruption and
vote-rigging during its long rule, and Pena Nieto is
characterized by Lopez Obrador as a tool of entrenched interests
in Mexico.
Pena Nieto repeatedly dismissed the accusations and has said
there can be no going back to the PRI's checkered past.