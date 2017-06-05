UPDATE 3-Mexico ruling party narrowly fends off leftist in major state election

(Updates polling results, company impact, adds analyst
comments, changes dateline, previous MEXICO CITY)
By Michael O'Boyle
TOLUCA, Mexico, June 5 Mexico's ruling party
fended off a leftist challenger in a major state election seen
as a test run for a presidential vote next year, propelling the
country's peso currency to its strongest level since U.S.
President Donald Trump was elected.
But the Institutional Revolutionary Party's (PRI) 3
percentage-point margin of victory in the central State of
Mexico, the country's most populous, was a close call for
President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose party has ruled it for
nearly nine decades.
A narrow defeat will not end, or even dampen, the
aspirations of leftists led by veteran Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador, an early favorite for next year's presidential race as
the contender of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA)
party. His young party accused the PRI of vote buying and other
dirty tricks, and may launch legal challenges in the weeks to
come.
With nearly 98 percent of returns in from polling booths,
PRI candidate Alfredo del Mazo had 34 percent of the vote
compared with 31 percent for MORENA candidate Delfina Gomez.
"We are going to challenge (the results) at many booths
where illegal returns were sent, and we believe that with this
we could reverse the outcome," said MORENA secretary general
Yeidckol Polevnsky.
In other statewide elections, also held on Sunday, the PRI
lost in the western state of Nayarit and narrowly won in
Coahuila, which borders the United States.
"The PRI struggled to hold on to the gubernatorial seat in
both the State of Mexico and Coahuila, which have traditionally
been very favorable electoral battlegrounds, and suffered
significant losses in Nayarit and in the municipal election in
Veracruz," said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.
"This does not bode well for the PRI in the presidential
election next year," Ramos added.
Still, markets reacted positively to the news that the PRI
was bound to retain power in Mexico State.
The Mexican peso gained nearly 2 percent in
Monday morning trade, on the setback for Lopez Obrador, a sign
of ongoing market distrust of the combative leader who has
opposed economic liberalization in Mexico.
The result also gave a boost to OHL Mexico, the
Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, whose share price
rose by as much as 9.5 percent.
Investors fear that Lopez Obrador and other opposition
leaders, who have accused OHL Mexico of helping to finance the
PRI in the State of Mexico, could go after the firm's lucrative
contracts if they are elected to power. OHL Mexico has rejected
the allegations.
HISTORY OF CHALLENGING RESULTS
The PRI is battling widespread anger at corruption and
rising violent crime under Pena Nieto as the countdown starts
for the July 2018 presidential election.
Lopez Obrador has alleged fraud in past elections, and he
vowed to scrutinize the results from every voting booth.
"We will never resort to violence, but we are going to
firmly defend this country's democracy," he said in a video
message. Gomez, the candidate, said she would not protest the
result on the streets.
Known as AMLO, the silver-haired politician earned the ire
of many Mexico City residents after the 2006 presidential vote
when he brought parts of the capital to a standstill with mass
protests, saying he had been robbed of victory by center-right
candidate Felipe Calderon.
"The lengths that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador goes to
challenge the result will have an important bearing on his
presidential candidacy," said Nicholas Watson of Teneo
Intelligence.
Prosecutors are probing the circumstances of piles of pig
heads dumped on Saturday near MORENA offices and at polling
stations in several municipalities.
Also under investigation were telephone threats and fake
electoral literature warning of attacks - tactics used to
dissuade people from voting.
Encompassing many populous neighborhoods on the edge of
Mexico City, the State of Mexico is home to one in eight Mexican
voters and it has long been a source of strength and financing
for the PRI.
Del Mazo, however, had a poor showing compared to his
predecessors despite his family's dominance in the state's
politics. He secured barely half the share of vote and a
fraction of the margin of victory that the current governor won
six years ago with the backing of Pena Nieto, himself a former
governor of the state whose own popularity has since plunged.
CORRUPTION, VIOLENCE WEIGH ON PRI
Failing to put a stop to corruption scandals and struggling
to tame brutal gang violence has cost the party dearly.
Mexico's attorney general's office said on Sunday a former
state governor for the PRI, Roberto Borge, had been arrested at
Mexico's request in Panama on corruption charges. Borge, an
ex-governor of Quintana Roo, encompassing the resort of Cancun,
has previously denied wrongdoing.
Lopez Obrador's State of Mexico campaign was hurt by a
failure to ally with others in the opposition and references by
rivals to crisis-hit Venezuela, which the PRI argues mirrors his
economic model. He denies the accusation.
The campaigner has opposed the opening of Mexico's energy
sector to private capital, a key reform under Pena Nieto, but no
longer vows to reverse it.
Linking Lopez Obrador to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez
has helped rivals beat him to the top job in two previous bids
at the presidency.
Victory for Lopez Obrador in 2018 could push Mexico in a
more nationalist direction at a time of tension with the United
States, with U.S. President Donald Trump riling Mexicans with
threats to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement and
build a border wall.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito, Frank Jack Daniel,
Dave Graham, Anahi Rama and David Alire Garcia; Editing by W
Simon and Mary Milliken)