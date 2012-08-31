UPDATE 2-Mexico electoral judges reject challenge to Pena Nieto victory

* Unanimous ruling against leftist's challenge
* Ruling clears way for work on reforms
* Court yet to declare Pena Nieto president-elect
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Mexico's electoral tribunal
on Thursday u nanimously rejected a legal bid to overturn Enrique
Pena Nieto's victory in the July 1 presidential election, paving
the way for the centrist to take office and press ahead with his
reform agenda.
Pena Nieto, 46, and his Institutional Revolutionary Party,
or PRI, were accused by runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of
laundering money and buying votes to secure victory, but the
judges said there was insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist former mayor of Mexico City,
accused the PRI of buying 5 million votes with illegal funding
and plying voters with presents ranging from supermarket gift
cards to fertilizer, cement and livestock.
The court must settle some smaller issues before Pena Nieto
is officially declared president-elect and can take office in
December, but the remaining issues are largely formalities.
"There is no proven vote buying, no evident coercion or
illicit inducement," Justice Flavio Galvan said, rejecting the
challenge.
Hundreds of protesters shouted their disapproval outside the
tribunal's offices when the decision was announced.
Pena Nieto won the election by some 3.3 million votes, or
about 6.5 percentage points. He rejected the claims of Lopez
Obrador, who also unsuccessfully challenged the 2006 election
result, which he lost by less than 1 percentage point.
Election experts say allegations of vote buying are nearly
impossible to prove unless someone is caught in the act.
The youthful-looking Pena Nieto has had to hold back on his
plans to forge deals in Congress over economic reforms due to
the defiance of Lopez Obrador, who drew thousands of protesters
to the streets after the July 1 election.
The protests tapped into memories of the PRI's long rule in
Mexico, which lasted between 1929 and 2000 and was frequently
dogged by allegations of corruption and vote-rigging.
In 2000, officials were accused of funneling more than $100
million from state oil firm Pemex to fund the PRI's unsuccessful
presidential bid, when it lost to the conservative National
Action Party (PAN).
Electoral authorities fined the PRI, but prosecutors failed
to convict officials linked to the crime.
Lopez Obrador's allies have been accused of using similar
tactics. In 2004, a close aide of Lopez Obrador was caught on
camera stuffing wads of cash into a suitcase.
Once almost omnipotent in Mexico, the PRI has spent the last
12 years in opposition. Although Pena Nieto led it back to power
in the July election, the party fell short of a majority in the
new Congress, so it will rely on support from other parties to
pass legislation.
The new Congress convenes on Saturday.
Pena Nieto has pledged to push through reforms to spur
growth, such as extending the country's tax base, opening up
state oil giant Pemex to more private investment, and
liberalizing antiquated labor laws.
His party has also said it will seek to bring more
transparency and accountability into politics in Congress.