UPDATE 2-Mexico's Elektra sues stock exchange for damages

* Elektra seeks unspecified damages for Bolsa index changes
* Elektra share price down more than 60 percent year to date
* Shares up 4.05 pct on Tuesday on news of lawsuit
July 3 Mexico's Grupo Elektra is
suing the country's stock exchange for damages after its share
price plummeted earlier this year because of index methodology
changes, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain, claims its share
price was hurt by changes that the Bolsa made to the
way it calculates its IPC index, ac cording to the
statement.
Shares of Elektra are largely held by retail and broadcast
mogul Ricardo Salinas and his family, and the low percentage of
freely available shares has made trading in Elektra particularly
volatile.
Elektra shares nearly tripled in value last year,
contributing to the $9.2 billion gain in net wealth that
catapulted Salinas to No. 37 on Forbes magazine's annual list
of the world's billionaires.
But the shares have fallen more than 60 percent since
Reuters first reported in January that the company was using a
type of derivative known as an equity swap to cash in on its
rising share price and whi ch had the effect of further reducing
its shares available in the open market.
The Mexican exchange said in April that it would change its
index methodology to reflect c ompanies' f ree float excluding
such derivatives.
Index provider MSCI in May removed Elektra from its MSCI
Mexico Index, further denting the company's share price.
The chain's shares have recovered slightly in recent weeks
since it said it closed some of its derivatives contracts, in a
move traders said could help it hold onto its place in the
Bolsa's IPC index.
Elektra shares rose 4.05 percent on Tuesday to 551.73 after
newspapers first reported news of the court case.
A spokesman for Elektra declined to comment on the case.
Judge Josefina Rosey, who is overseeing the case in a Mexico
City civil court, declined to give further details in an email
to Reuters.
The Bolsa statement said Elektra is seeking unspecified
damages in the lawsuit.