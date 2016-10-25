Mexico's Pemex plans new onshore and shallow water oil field alliances

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's state oil company Pemex is seeking partners to develop two onshore and two shallow water oil fields as part of its business plan, Energy Minister Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday.
Speaking to lawmakers, Coldwell said Pemex was also seeking "strategic alliances" to bring fresh investment to Mexico's oil refineries, under the business plan he said was approved on Monday.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.