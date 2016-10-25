Mexico's Pemex plans new onshore and shallow water oil field alliances

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's state oil company Pemex is seeking partners to develop two onshore and two shallow water oil fields as part of its business plan, Energy Minister Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Coldwell said Pemex was also seeking "strategic alliances" to bring fresh investment to Mexico's oil refineries, under the business plan he said was approved on Monday.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)