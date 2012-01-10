Mexico's bourse sees $4 bln in stock offers in 2012

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's stock exchange has received 10 requests for stock offers in 2012 worth around $4 billion, an exchange official said on Tuesday.
Javier Artigas, head of strategy at the exchange said eight of the deals were confidential initial pubic offerings (IPOs).
The two known offerings are Mexican airline carrier Interjet, which expressed interest in going public last year and a secondary offering for IDEAL , the infrastructure company owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.