Mexico's bourse sees $4 bln in stock offers in 2012

MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's stock exchange has received 10 requests for stock offers in 2012 worth around $4 billion, an exchange official said on Tuesday.

Javier Artigas, head of strategy at the exchange said eight of the deals were confidential initial pubic offerings (IPOs).

The two known offerings are Mexican airline carrier Interjet, which expressed interest in going public last year and a secondary offering for IDEAL , the infrastructure company owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.

