Hundreds evacuated after gas explosion north of Mexico City

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Hundreds of people were evacuated after an explosion and fire that was caused by thieves trying to tap into a natural gas pipeline of state oil and gas company Pemex on the outskirts of Mexico City, emergency services said on Monday.
According to media reports, seven people were injured. A spokesman for civil protection authorities in the municipality of Tezoyuca, northeast of the capital, was unable to confirm the number.
Between 700 and 800 people were evacuated in a 1 km (0.6 mile) radius around the blaze, which was reported early on Monday morning, according to the spokesman. Most of those affected by the accident were being allowed to return home, he added.
The valves to the gas pipe were closed, he added.
Pemex said on its Twitter account that the blaze, caused by thieves trying to tap the pipeline, was under control.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.