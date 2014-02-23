Mexico saw record $35 bln in foreign direct investment in 2013

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico drew a record $35.2
billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, the
country's economy ministry said on Sunday, nearly double the
level seen in 2012.
A slew of economic reforms in industries ranging from
telecoms to energy pushed through Congress by President Enrique
Pena Nieto has lured new investors to Mexico, which averaged $23
billion in FDI per year between 2000 and 2012.
Last year's FDI was up 178 percent from the $12.7 billion
seen in 2012, the ministry said.
The record high seen in 2013 was mainly due to Belgian
brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition of Mexican
beer giant Grupo Modelo, which was completed at
the end of May and brought in about $13 billion, the ministry
said.
As a result Belgium was the biggest foreign investor in
2013, followed by the United States and Japan. The ministry
added that about half the spend was new investments and nearly
three-quarters of investment went to the manufacturing sector.
The ministry said FDI in the fourth quarter of last year was
$5.42 billion, up 138 percent from the average fourth-quarter
FDI over the last ten years.