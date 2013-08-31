Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa buys Brazil's Spaipa in $1.855 bln deal

MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican retail and bottling company Femsa, said on Saturday it acquired Brazil's Spaipa S.A. Industria Brasileira de Bebidas in a deal valued at $1.855 billion.

Coke Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, said the all-cash acquisition would increase its volume in Brazil by 40 percent. It said Spaipa generated net revenues of $905 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2013.

The deal comes days aftere Coca Cola Femsa said it completed a separate all-cash purchase of Brazilian Coke bottler Companhia Fluminense de Refrigerantes, for which it agree in June to pay $448 million.