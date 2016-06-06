版本:
Mexico's Femsa says acquires Chile convenience store chain Big John

MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa said on Monday it had acquired Chilean convenience store Big John, but gave no financial details about the transaction.

Big John has 49 stores mainly in the Santiago metropolitan area. Femsa, which last year acquired a majority stake in Chilean pharmacy operator Socofar, said it would continue to seek growth opportunities in the region.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

