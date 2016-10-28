CORRECTED-Mexico's Femsa reports 34.5 pct rise in net profit in 3rd-qtr

(Corrects to show Q3 2015 profit was 4.974 billion pesos, not 4.874 billion pesos)

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Friday that its third-quarter net profit rose 34.5 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

It's net profit reached 6.691 billion pesos ($345 million) in the July to September period compared to 4.974 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 19.382 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)