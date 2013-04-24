Mexico's Femsa reports higher first-quarter profit

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Mexican bottler and retail company Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit rose 12.7 percent.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit rose to 2.613 billion pesos ($211 million)in the January-March period, from 2.318 billion pesos a year earlier.
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ