版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 21:04 BJT

Mexico's Femsa reports lower third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa on Friday reported a 5 percent lower third-quarter profit.

The company said quarterly profit slipped to 4.478 billion pesos ($340 million) from 4.725 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐