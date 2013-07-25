版本:
Mexico's Femsa reports lower 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican bottler and retail company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter profit fell 8.5 percent.

The company , which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit slipped to 3.565 billion pesos ($275 million) in the April-June period, from 3.897 billion pesos a year earlier.
