Mexico's Femsa reports 77 pct jump in 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit rose 77 percent. The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca-Cola Co, said profit climbed to 9.661 billion pesos ($751 million) in the October-December period from 5.446 billion pesos a year earlier.
