Mexico's Femsa reports 77 pct jump in 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit rose 77 percent. The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca-Cola Co, said profit climbed to 9.661 billion pesos ($751 million) in the October-December period from 5.446 billion pesos a year earlier.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)