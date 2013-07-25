版本:
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports lower second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican bottler and retail company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter net income fell from a year earlier, when it benefited from a tax gain, but operating profit rose 9 percent on higher sales.

Femsa , which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores in Mexico, said its operating profit increased to 7.294 billion pesos ($562 million) from 6.686 billion pesos.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 62.047 billion pesos.

The company's second-quarter net profit fell 8.5 percent to 3.565 billion pesos.

Femsa's tax rate in the latest quarter was 31.2 percent, compared with 23.5 percent a year earlier, the company said.
