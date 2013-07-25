UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports lower second-quarter profit

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican bottler and retail company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter net income fell from a year earlier, when it benefited from a tax gain, but operating profit rose 9 percent on higher sales.
Femsa , which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores in Mexico, said its operating profit increased to 7.294 billion pesos ($562 million) from 6.686 billion pesos.
Revenue rose 4 percent to 62.047 billion pesos.
The company's second-quarter net profit fell 8.5 percent to 3.565 billion pesos.
Femsa's tax rate in the latest quarter was 31.2 percent, compared with 23.5 percent a year earlier, the company said.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.