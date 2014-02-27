UPDATE 2-Mexico's Femsa 4th-qtr profit halves on financial costs

By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Femsa
said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit halved from strong
year-ago levels due to higher financial costs at its bottling
joint venture co-owned by Coca-Cola Co.
The bottler and convenience store retailer said profit fell
48 percent to 4.99 billion pesos ($381 million) in the three
months to end-December, from 9.66 billion pesos a year earlier.
This was largely due to a large one-off gain it made from
its stake in Dutch brewer Heineken a year earlier, but
also the cost of financing a string of acquisitions, mostly in
Brazil, at its Coca-Cola Femsa joint venture.
Femsa's financial expenditures almost tripled from 853
million pesos to 2.46 billion pesos.
Shares at Coke Femsa, which is co-owned with U.S. beverage
group Coca-Cola Co, are down more than 40 percent from an
all-time high in April after weak consumer spending in Brazil
coincided with a new sugary drinks levy in Mexico designed to
curb rising obesity.
At the group level, revenue rose 11 percent to 70.5 billion
pesos, driven by strong sales at convenience store division
Femsa Comercio.
Despite slumping consumer confidence and retail sales in
No.1 market Mexico, the division which runs convenience stores
under its Oxxo brand opened 511 new stores in the quarter and
total sales increased 13.5 percent from the year-earlier
quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Javier Astaburuaga told analysts on
a call that he expected to open more than 1000 new stores in
2014.
He added that same-store sales would trend toward the mid
single-digit range so long as the economic environment improves
as the year progresses.
Mexico's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter as
industry ground to a halt and the pace of services growth
dropped. Retail sales in Mexico saw their fastest drop in a year
in December.
Astaburuaga said total capital expenditure at the group
level could reach $1.35 billion this year, with $850 million
going to Coca-Cola Femsa.
Shares in Monterrey-based Femsa rose 2.07 percent by 1215
EST to 115.22 pesos per share.