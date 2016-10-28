UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports 34.5 pct rise in net profit in 3rd qtr

(Adds revenue, background, detail)

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa)said on Friday its third-quarter profit rose 34.5 percent from the year earlier, helped by growth in its retail division and foreign exchange gains.

Femsa's net profit reached 6.691 billion pesos ($345 million) in the July-to-September period, up from 4.974 billion last year.

Total revenue grew 27.4 percent to 100.325 billion pesos. In its retail division, revenue rose 12.3 percent, with Oxxo same-store sales climbing 5.7 percent.

The company recorded foreign exchange gains of 147 million pesos in the period, compared with a 1.027 billion peso loss last year.

Mexican retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in August, according to data this week.

Coca-Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, on Tuesday reported a 13.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer foreign exchange losses, lower taxes, and higher prices to consumers.

Femsa said last month it would buy Brazilian beverage company Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion). ($1 = 19.382 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)